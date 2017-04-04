8 Fiber Mascaras that Will Make You Want to Throw Out Your Falsies

Erin Lukas
Apr 04, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

False lashes, whether they’re extensions or a full-set can, be both time-consuming and expensive. And mascara cocktailing to get the long, full lashes of your dreams usually ends in a clumpy mess. Enter fiber mascaras, a quick, simple alternative that delivers volume and length in just a few swipes (really).

These tubes’ formulas are packed with silk or rayon filaments that latch on to your natural lash hairs to give your fringe the full look you’ve always wanted.

From drugstore diamonds to makeup artist staples, we’ve rounded up our eight favorite fiber mascaras that give lashes a falsie effect.

Dior Diorshow Extase Instant Lash Plumping Mascara

Dior $30 SHOP NOW
COVERGIRL The Super Sizer Fibers Mascara

CoverGirl $5 SHOP NOW
Pixi By Petra Lengthy Fiber Mascara

Pixi $16 SHOP NOW
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Estee Lauder $28 SHOP NOW
Yves Saint Laurent MASCARA VOLUME EFFET FAUX CILS - Luxurious Mascara

Yves Saint Laurent $32 SHOP NOW
Physicians Formula Eye Boost Instant Lash Extensions Kit

Physicians Formula $15 SHOP NOW
LORAC 'PRO + Fiber' Mascara

Lorac $24 SHOP NOW
Maybelline Illegal Length Fiber Extensions Mascara

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW

