The 8 Biggest Makeup Trends of Fall 2022

To get the full rundown on the makeup looks you'll see all over Instagram and TikTok this fall, we turned to top experts. Ahead, their tips on how to achieve this season's biggest trends.

This season's trends are all about having fun with makeup, whether that means ditching your cat eye for smudgy liner, adding a few crystal decals to your eye makeup, or swapping your tinted lip gloss for a bold stain. Whatever makeup vibe you're feeling for fall 2022, there's a trend (or two) sure to inspire you and to make your own.

Spending time doing your makeup in the summer can feel like a complete waste: You only walk a couple of blocks before beads of sweat trickle down your face, thus messing with your foundation or mascara. So, if the changing weather has you itching to play with some fall makeup looks, you're in the right place.

01 of 08 Blurred Lips A bold matte lip will never go out of style, but some days call for a low-maintenance and effortless pop of color. Enter blurred lips. "Following the summer sunburnt blush trend, I think there will be a lot of pigmented lips that are low maintenance and easy to blend," says Chanel Makeup Artist Nina Park. Save this rosy popsicle-stained lip Park created on Daisy Edgar Jones for future reference. Get the Look: Park recommends using Chanel's Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour, and applying it with a fluffy eyeshadow blending brush to achieve this finish. "This easily builds sheer layers of color to create a lasting stain — and you can control the level of pigment desired," the makeup artist says. "I find that using an eye brush creates a blurry, lived-in effect."

02 of 08 Gemstone Eyes Theo Wargo/WireImage There may not be new episodes of Euphoria dropping this fall, but the show's expressive makeup still has us in a chokehold. Case in point: After trending during the first half of the year, crystal decals are still as popular as ever. "We saw a lot of facial embellishments of gemstones and pearls on the runways, and since beauty brands like Ardell are creating these appliques, the consumer can get creative since these tools are now available to them," says Daniel Martin, Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Global Director of Education & Artistry of Tatcha. Get the look: Martin recommends stenciling and mapping out your design first using liquid eyeliner. "This way, placing the appliques is easier and quicker," the makeup artist says. We recommend Stila's Stay All day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner for its long-wear finish.

03 of 08 Vinyl Lips "Think lips so shiny, you can see your reflection in them," says Sephora Beauty Director, Melinda Solares, of the vinyl lips trend. "I love [it] because it's so easy to cater to your personal style since you can wear it in very different ways." First being a bold, shiny red lip like Megan Fox wore to the 2021 Met Gala, the second being a soft, glossy tint for a more subtle look. Get the look: If you're going the red lip route, Solares is a fan of Gxve By Gwen Stefani's Xtra Sauce Longwear Vinyl Liquid Lipstick. "It's a highly impressive formula that is one swipe full-pigment, transfer-proof, and high-shine in a liquid lipstick format," she says.

04 of 08 Fashion Goth Kevin Mazur/Getty Images "Dark smudgy, graphic eyes, and dark lips from navy to deep aubergine reflected the mood heading into the fall/winter 2022 fashion shows," Martin says of the rise of edgy makeup favored by Julia Fox. "The '90s trend is spilling into the season, so why not embrace it?" Get the look: It's possible to gently lean into this trend: Simply add a deep lip liner into the mix to give your go-to fall wine or berry lipstick some edge. "Navy eyeliner used as a lip liner adds depth underneath any red or burgundy lipstick," Martin shares. "This gives you a deep base hue while still having the lipstick pop through." Try Dior's Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in Matte Blue.

05 of 08 Underpainting For a true, natural flush and lit-from-within glow, try underpainting. "It's the application technique of using products like cream bronzer and blush under your foundation, which helps to create a seamless and more natural looking blend," Solares explains. Since cream formulas are used, you'll get a dewier finish and better application of wet-look highlighters. Get the look: Solares recommends using cream-based bronzer, blush, and a light-medium coverage foundation like Sephora Collection's Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation.

06 of 08 Bleached Brows "There's something cool that happens to the eye when you get rid of the brows – you have the opportunity to really get creative with eyeshadow since you have more space to play with, and seeing this on the runway will get creativity moving," Martin says of bleached brows. And celebrities have been getting in on the runway trend, too. Take Lizzo's bleached brows and orange smoky eye, for example. Get the look: You don't have to fully commit to bleaching your brows to experiment with this look. Instead, Martin says to turn to one of the oldest drag queen makeup tricks in the book, "If you don't want to commit to bleaching out your brows, you can block them out using an Elmers Glue Stick, setting powder, and concealer."

07 of 08 Feral Brows Maintaining your brows — whether it be by waxing, tweezing, or getting treatments like lamination — is basically a part-time job. Thankfully, low-maintenance brows are making a comeback. "Perfectly groomed brows have been trending for quite some time, but I think effortless, fuller brows will be trending for fall," Park shares. Get the look: Park suggests using a brow pencil like Chanel's Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil to fill in any sparse spots for even full brows. "Brush your brows up and down to see if where to fill in," she says. "The slanted applicator [of the Chanel pencil] makes it easy to shape and fill in."