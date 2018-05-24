The 7 Best Self-Tanners for Your Face

A Google of "bad self-tanner" pulls up enough images of streaky, orange fake tans to make you swear off the product for good—especially when it comes to your face. 

However, self-tanners have evolved. They now come in multiple forms, from traditional lotions to serums, and are easier to use than ever. Some even offer bonus skincare benefits like extra hydration. But whether you choose St. Tropez's face mist or Charlotte Tilbury's overnight mask, you'll be left with a realistic, healthy, sun-kissed glow. 

Here, the seven best facial self-tanners to consider using now that warm weather is finally upon us. 

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist 

Further dispelling the argument that face mists are pointless is this self-tanning version from St. Tropez. It's infused with natural tanning agents and refreshing botanical extracts. An added bonus: It has a tropical scent instead of that unpleasant, tell-tale self-tanner smell. 

Sisley Paris Super Soin Self Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Cream 

This Sisley self-tanner isn't a bargain. However, it is a three-in-one product. On top of the natural glow it gives your face, the cream hydrates skin so that your tan lasts longer, plus it protects against pollution.  

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Face 

Run one of these Dr. Dennis Gross pads over your face for subtle, sun-kissed skin. They're soaked with exfoliating AHA and BHA acids that tighten pores, get rid of blackheads, and fade existing sunspots. The subtle tan comes from active vitamin D, DHA, and soy proteins. 

Vita Liberata Self Tanning Anti Age Serum 

This serum firms and smooths skin as it tans. Add a few drops to your usual moisturizer, or apply it alone as a priming serum. 

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

Considering Charlotte Tilbury is known for her "golden goddess" makeup looks, it's not surprising that her self-tanning mask is considered the crème de la crème. The mask is a lightweight white lotion that adds a sun-kissed glow to skin as it hydrates and firms. Use it a few nights in a row to get the full bronzed effect. 

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

This vegan-friendly self-tanner uses color-correcting technology, giving you a natural tan four to six hours after spritzing it on your face. It's also packed with hydrators like coconut, avocado, and chia seed oils. 

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Add these nourishing self-tanning shots to your favorite moisturizer, serum, or facial oil for a radiant tan in a single step. The intensity of the color depends on how many drops you mix into your skincare products. 

