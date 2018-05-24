The 7 Best Self-Tanners for Your Face

A Google of "bad self-tanner" pulls up enough images of streaky, orange fake tans to make you swear off the product for good—especially when it comes to your face.

However, self-tanners have evolved. They now come in multiple forms, from traditional lotions to serums, and are easier to use than ever. Some even offer bonus skincare benefits like extra hydration. But whether you choose St. Tropez's face mist or Charlotte Tilbury's overnight mask, you'll be left with a realistic, healthy, sun-kissed glow.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, the seven best facial self-tanners to consider using now that warm weather is finally upon us.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Around the World