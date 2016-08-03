Musicians have the Grammys and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag. Some eyeshadows are better than others. Whether you love a killer smoky eye, or are loyal to a subtle nude, a lot of trial and error goes into finding the perfect formula that packs major pigment and won't crease. In the name of saving you time, we turned to the pros to find out which eyeshadows are the cream of the crop. According to our panel, these are the four shadows that deserve a permanent spot in your makeup bag.
The Best Eyeshadows
Courtesy (3); Time Inc. Digital Studio