The Best Eyeshadows 

For N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Megan Lanoux, the best way to describe these cushiony, shimmering shadows is with three letters: OMG. Trust us when we say that this is the gel-based eye "mousse" you never knew you needed. "It's my obsession and always tucked inside my red-carpet kit," says L.A. makeup artist Jeannia Robinette. Arts rave about the texture, "it’s fluffy and it spreads so easily- you can literally use your fingers to dab this on and it still looks amazing," says makeup artist Megan Lanoux. "It's so soft and it feels so smooth when it goes on and it blends so easily," says makeup artist Bruce Grayson.

Beyond the texture, artists also love the unique hues available. "The colors are so fun, it really takes your eye makeup from regular to magnificent," says Robinette. She likes to add a light gold shade as an "elevating and ethereal" touch on top of Miranda Lambert's smoky eyes before the country singer hits the stage. "It eliminates that heavy feeling." You can also brush lash lines with the dark, mysterious Ocean Light shade (shown) and use it as eyeliner, suggests Lanoux. She notes that you could "literally put it on lids with your fingers and it would look good." It also wouldn't go anywhere—the formula is budge-proof, crease-proof, and smear-proof.

Chanel Illusion De Ombre Longwear Luminous Eyeshadow.