The Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Your Eye Color

Consider eyeshadow palettes the Pokemon of beauty products: We've got to have them all. For every new palette chock-full of gorgeous shades, chances are you usually wind up using only one or two them because the rest don’t necessarily work for your eye color. In the name of streamlining your products and saving some of your hard-earned money along the way, we’ve rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes to enhance every eye color.

Whether your peepers are blue, brown, green, hazel, or gray, there’s an eyeshadow set out there for your specific eye color. The following palettes are foolproof ways to have a whole lot of eye gazing coming your way.

Blue Eyes: Laura Mercier Eye Art Caviar Colour-Inspired Palette

Opposites attract: Orange-tinted shades like terracotta and bronze will warm up blue eyes and really make them pop. 

 

Blue Eyes: NYX The Natural Shadow Palette

A set of neutral shadows will complement baby blues like no other. Use these shades to brush on a subtle everyday eye makeup look.

 

Brown Eyes: Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Frivoluxe

If you have brown eyes, consider yourself lucky because virtually every shadow will be flattering once it's swiped on your lids. Rich plum and vibrant purple shades will highlight the clarity of your eye color. 

Brown Eyes: Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette in Couleurs 08

Shades of mossy green will make brown eyes stand out. In other words, consider this palette your antidote to a late night.

 

Green Eyes: Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Magnify 

A palette with a curated selection of purple and warm neutral eyeshadows are the secret to making green eyes even more vivid.  

Green Eyes: MAC Burgundy Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette

Rust and cranberry shadows will also work in green eyes' favor. 

 

Hazel Eyes: L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Violet Armor 

The key for hazel eyes to be even more of a standout: Swipe on bright violet shadows. 

Hazel Eyes: Buxom Suede Seduction Eyeshadow Palette

Give hazel eyes' gold flecks even more sparkle with a set of wam neutral shadows. 

 

Gray Eyes: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in The Rock Chick

Stick to cool shades of blue to amplify your unique eye color. 

 

Gray Eyes: Chanel Les Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Smoky 

Gray eyes have the tendency to appear flat, but a selection of shimmery charcoal and pewter grays will add depth and enhance your color. 

 

