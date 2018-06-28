The Only 6 Eyeshadow Palettes InStyle Editors Use

Urban Decay's Naked Palettes might be the best-selling palettes of all time, but there's too much variety out there to limit yourself to using shimmery neutral eyeshadow shades for the rest of your life (don't come at me).

There are collector-worthy palettes like Pat McGrath's Subliminal and uber-affordable ones from ColourPop with colors that every eyeshadow newbie needs. Since there are a ton of options to choose from, I turned to the rest of InStyle's beauty team to find out what palettes they swear by.

Consider the following editor picks the starter packs of eyeshadow palettes, full of shades that you'll actually use.

