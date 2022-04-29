The Best Eyeshadow Colors to Try If You Have Blue Eyes

Smudged Eyeliner

"One of my favorite bold looks on blue eyes is the 'SJP,' which is a dark brown or black eyeliner or shadow smudged on the top and lower line," says Scibelli. "It creates the perfect smoky, sultry look for blue eyes." Here, Sarah Jessica Parker paired her smudgy eyeliner with chocolate brown eyeshadow on the lids as a base.

As for which liner to use, we're fans of Pat McGrath Labs' PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil. It can be sharpened like a kohl pencil, but has the silky smooth texture of a gel liner with amply play time for smudging.