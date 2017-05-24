How Going Blonde Completely Transformed My Eyebrow Routine 

When I first went blonde, I did a double take every single time I looked in the mirror for about two weeks. I felt like I was permanently wearing a wig, and I figured the perplexity I was experiencing over my appearance was because it was so different than my natural brunette hue. But something wasn’t right, and after more longing glances into the mirror than I would like to admit, I found the culprit. My eyebrows.

Because my hair was lighter than it had ever been in my life, the color of my eyebrows were now off. The dark brows and blonde hair trend is most definitely a strikingly beautiful look (see Cara Delevingne for visual proof), but the difference between my roots and my brows was too stark.

I first came to the realization after chatting with makeup artist and Chantecaille National Artistry Ambassador Eddie Hernandez, who then (thankfully!) filled me in on some tips to get it right and that would ease me into my new hair color.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Getting Lip Injections

"Bold brows and light blonde hair is such a modern combination and really adds dramatic structure and framing to the face," explains Hernandez. "Blondes should look for an eyebrow product that is almost ashy with no red undertones for the most natural deepening effect that won’t oxidize towards the end of the day."

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: MAC Lip Liner in Spice

He suggests taupe, which is a super flattering neutral color that can be used on everyone—from women with blonde hair to women with black hair. You can find the shade in pencils, powders, and gels.

Besides that, Hernandez says you can also look for a brow tint that is a shade or two lighter than what your natural brow color is to soften the look, or just reach for a clear brow gel, like the Chantecaille Full Brow Perfecting Gel ($40; net-a-porter.com), to clean up the brows without changing the color.

While I usually reached for Laura Mercier's Eyebrow Pencil in Blonde, I switched it up for the most taupe-like shade and went with Ash Blonde ($24; nordstrom.com). Topped with the Chantecaille brow gel, it made a world of a difference. Another no-fail option? Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer $23; sephora.com).

RELATED: 4 Mascaras That Make Your Lashes Grow Super Long

How to draw them on and what product you choose also depends on your personal eyebrow problem and your brow type. "A very fine pencil can be used sparingly to add the appearance of tiny natural brush strokes in areas that are patchy," he says.

"Powders are excellent for those with very thin brows that need a little more boost in fullness and color as they add pigment to the skin underneath brow hairs. Gels and tints are great for convenience as they typically are applied through a brush that comes hairs into place at the same time. Clear versions can be used to just hold brows in place without adding color for a low-maintenance look, while tints and pomades are perfect for newbies looking for lighter or darker brows."