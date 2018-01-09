8 Eye Makeup Removers That'll Actually Take Everything Off

Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Jan 09, 2018

Sure, a smudgy smoky eye or tightline liner along your lash lines always seems like a good idea until it's time to take it off at the end of the night.

Instead of giving up and sleeping in your makeup because you've scrubbed your eyes until you just can't even, having an eye makeup remover in your medicine cabinet that will actually wipe away your night's look without causing irritation is an overall better solution for your skin—and your freshly washed bed linens.

Trust us: When you don't wake up with your smeared leftover eyeliner on, you'll thank your last night self for taking your makeup off.

Keep scrolling for eight eye makeup removers that will wipe away any and every eye makeup look.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes 

Whether you find yourself at an unexpected sleepover or you're so lazy you take your makeup off while you're already in bed, these editor-favorite wipes are your best bet for wiping away all of your black waterproof eyeliner and mascara without leaving any greasy residue on your skin. 

Neutrogena $5 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover 

Shake the bottle to activate this formula which is formulated to get rid of stubborn waterproof eye makeup. Unlike many liquid removers, this one won't make your skin greasy. 

Lancome $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Yes To Cotton Eye Makeup Remover Pads 

These pre-moistened pads feel just as soft as your favorite T-shirt does against your skin. That's because they're made with actual recycled cotton extract and cottonseed oil to prevent irritating your eye area. Fold the pads to get to hard-to-reach spots where your eyeliner just won't budge. 

Yes To $7 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Sens'Eyes Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser 

If you well up when you scroll past a puppy meme on your feed, chances are a harsh eye makeup remover isn't going to be your best course of action for taking off a smoky eye. Instead, reach for a formula like MAKE UP FOR EVER's that's safe for sensitive eyes. 

Make Up For Ever $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Micellar Gel Makeup Remover 

Sometimes you really can have it all. Case in point: Milk Makeup's makeup remover which combines everything you love about micellar water with a skin-soothing gel. Micellar particles wash away oil- and water-based makeup, and a blend of calming extracts that include chamomile, green tea, and coconut keep redness away. 

Milk Makeup $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Hydra Life Oil to Milk Makeup Remover 

An oil-based remover will literally melt the eyeliner off your face. What's unique about Dior's formula is that it turns into a milky cleanser that rinses off so your skin feels fresh and clean, not greasy. 

Dior $42 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water 

Micellar water's no-rinse policy is one of the many reasons we love using it as an eye makeup remover on top of a facial cleanser. It clears away makeup while hydrating and soothing irritated skin around the eye area. 

Bioderma $15 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Chantecaille Rose Eye Makeup Remover 

We never thought that an eye makeup remover could be considered chic until we used this Chantecaille bottle. It's infused with actual rose water, which keeps skin calm and simply smells amazing. 

Chantecaille $40 SHOP NOW

