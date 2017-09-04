The Eye Makeup Looks You’ll See Everywhere This Fall

It’s true that fall is the “new year” of fashion and beauty, so it only makes sense to set your style resolutions in September. If changing up your eye makeup routine and trying something other than your go-to black upper liner is one of them, Hollywood is here to help you out. From unique takes on the cat eye to the new popular palette hues, one of which even resembles your favorite, the PSL, these are the red carpet eye looks you’ll see everywhere this upcoming season.

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bronze All Over

This shadow shade has stood the test of time, and for that we are eternally grateful. It’s a neutral that goes with just about everything and pairs well with a bolder lipstick, a monochromatic gloss, and can add a beachy vibe to your overall look, perfectly demonstrated by Hailey Baldwin.

2 of 7 Christopher Polk/Getty

Red Hot Eyes

Excuse the pun, but red shadow will be red hot this fall. Vanessa Hudgens took her fiery shadow to another level with Swarovski crystals placed along the line of her Christian Louboutin Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner in Rouge Louboutin VIbrant Red ($75; sephora.com). 

3 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pretty in Pink

This unexpected eyeshadow trend is still going strong. Whether you opt for a magenta or channel RiRi with something that veers more ballet slipper side of the spectrum, pretty in pink is more popular than ever.

4 of 7 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

Sunset Eyes

Drawing inspiration from the colors that show up in Instagram-worthy sunsets, sweep burnt orange shades like Terracotta over your eyelids for a look that’ll pair well with every comfy cable knit sweater in your closet.

5 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lots of Lower Liner

Try out a two-toned look like Paris Jackson, opting for a neutral shimmering shade of eyeshadow on your top lid and adding a pop of color along your lower lash line.

6 of 7 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pick Purple

Katy Perry gave purple its shining star moment at the 2017 MTV VMAs and we predict it’ll become just as popular as peach was this past year. To copy Perry's fanned-out shadow, reach for the COVERGIRL truNakeds Eyeshadow Palettes in Jewels and Goldens ($10; target.com).

7 of 7 Charley Gallay/Getty

Cool Cat Eyes

The cat eye works all year round, every single year, but you can spice things up by creating the look with burgundy colored liner and adding in negative space like Yara Shadidi.

