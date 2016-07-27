The Best Foundations to Wear if You Have Dry Skin

If your complexion drier than the Sahara Desert regardless of the season, you know just how well dry skin can get in the way of a clear and even makeup base. The solution to flaky skin woes: A moisture-packed formula that’s chock-full of hydrating ingredients that will keep scales at bay, and provide skin with a welcome radiance boost. Oil-control and waterproof formulas can make this skin type even more parched, so opt for tubes with moisturizing ingredients like jojoba oil and glycerin for a guaranteed smooth finish. Keep scrolling for our ten favorite foundations to use for dry skin. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Moisturizing Foundation Stick 

E.L.F. $6 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation 

L'Oreal Paris $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Silk Crème Moisturizing Photo Editon Foundation 

Laura Mercier $48 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Moisture Rich Foundation SPF 15

Bobbi Brown $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Vitalumière Aqua Fresh And Hydrating Cream Compact Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Chanel $60 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation 

Chantecaille $70 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

Kat Von D $35 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $55 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup

Urban Decay $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation 

Becca $44 SHOP NOW

