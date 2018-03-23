The Best Long-Wear Waterproof Mascaras Under $10

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Mar 23, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

If you find yourself with mascara tears running down your cheeks by the time the opening credits start to roll on This Is Us, you're going to need to switch to a waterproof formula before the next season starts.

A long-wear, smudge-proof mascara doesn't have to be an actual investment. There are a ton of options at the drugstore that are equipped to hold up during all emotional states and weather forecasts.

But, that's also the problem: There's too many choices. Any lash-enthusiast knows that not all mascaras are created equal, so we're here to help. We've found the drugstore mascaras that don't slide off or run when your lashes get wet. And the best part? They're all under $10.

Keep scrolling for the seven best drugstore waterproof mascaras that don't smudge—ever.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

1 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara 

There's a reason L'Oreal's beloved gray tube is a makeup artist favorite. It stays clump-free no matter how many coats you layer on your lashes. The creamy formula can give you 4x the volume of your natural lashes for a thicker, fuller look. Impressive, right? 

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Ultimate All-In-One Waterproof Mascara 

If you're looking for a mascara that will do a little bit of everything, this Revlon tube is your best bet. The formula, along with its oval-shaped brush, lengthens, thickens, defines, lifts, and adds intense color to lashes without leaving a single hair out. 

Revlon $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Almay One Coat Nourish Thickening Waterproof Mascara

Recovering from lash extensions? Ease back into using mascara again by choosing a conditioning formula like this one by Almay. On top of giving lashes a fuller look with one coat, aloe and vitamin B5 strengthen them. 

Almay $5 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Doll Eye Waterproof Mascara 

When you're wearing NYX's mascara, expect everyone to ask if you just got lash extensions. The formula is enriched with nylon fibers, natural oils, and vitamin E that work together to add length. Honestly, no one will believe that your lashes are real. 

NYX $7 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Covergirl Peacock Flare Waterproof Mascara 

Skip the the wrist aerobics that come with using an eyelash curler by applying this mascara instead. Its feather-fan brush latches on to every lash to boost length, volume, and curl. 

CoverGirl $8 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Big Shot Waterproof Mascara 

Thick lashes aren't synonymous with clumpy, and you'll notice the difference once you start using this yellow Maybelline tube. The formula gives the illusion of more lashes without sacrificing definition. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

e.l.f. Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara 

The only thing more unbelievable than e.l.f. mascara's price tag is how much fullness and length it adds to lashes. The oval brush head was designed with easy, even application in mind. 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW

