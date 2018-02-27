The Best Drugstore Primer Products That Won't Break the Bank

Remember back in your college days the feeling of losing an entire unsaved term paper because your computer crashed? That's what expertly blended foundation sliding off your face is like.

The solution? Prepping your skin for makeup with a primer that will lock it into place. A solid face priming product will blur pores, smooth over fine lines, and keep excess oil under control in addition to helping your foundation stay on longer.

While there's a ton of options out there, a lot of primers don't come cheap. The good news: just like how you were able to buy Microsoft Word on a student discount, there are affordable primer options, too.

Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, there are different formulations out there that will target your major skin type's struggles along with prepping your skin for smooth, even foundation application.

Here, we've broken down the best drugstore primers for every skin need.

