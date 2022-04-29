These 12 Drugstore Mascaras Are So Good You'll Ditch Your False Lashes

Best Overall: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

What We Love: This mascara is buildable, allowing you to create natural and dramatic lash looks with ease.

What We Don't Love: The formula goes on wet and takes longer to dry than other mascaras.

This classic mascara from L'Oréal Paris is great for a lot of reasons, not least of which because it comes in a variety of bold hues, including burgundy and cobalt blue. Plus, there are no raccoon eyes here—it wears for a very long time and is clump-free and smudge-resistant, says makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder. "I love that I can use it to create natural-looking lashes or use it to build volume for a statement-making look."

Look: Natural to Dramatic｜Color Range: 6｜Size: 0.28 fl oz

Also available at Target.