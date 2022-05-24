The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff

Best Overall: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Also available at Ulta and Target

What We Love: It has a creamy formula and vast shade range.

What We Don't Love: The formula isn't long-lasting.

An oldie but goodie, the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is a true classic that can't be beat. The creamy, moisturizing formula is absolutely luscious, and never feels tight, dry, or cakey. This lipstick comes in a bullet shape, and glides seamlessly onto the lips with each swipe.

Created using microfine pigments, this lightweight formula is infused with vitamin E and avocado oil for smooth, kissable lips that won't look cakey. Another reason to love the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipsticks are the incredible range of lip colors—the lipstick comes in a whopping 87 shades (in two finishes, cream and pearl) and can fit whichever mood you're in.

"Revlon's Super Lustrous lipsticks are one of my top favorites available at the drugstore because they offer a range of high-impact colors, with a comfortable feel on the lips," explains celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "The collection contains 87 shades ranging from nudes to reds, to plums, and is infused with hydrating ingredients, too."

While these lipsticks are widely available at most drugstores, you probably won't find every single shade at each drugstore. Additionally, while we love the creamy formula of these lipsticks, they aren't long-wearing, and won't last as long as some of your liquid lipsticks, for example.

Colors: 87 Shades | Formula: Cream | Cruelty-free: No