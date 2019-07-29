This Is the Most Popular Drugstore Lipstick in America

Image zoom Courtesy

There's nothing better than swiping on a new lipstick for the first time. The tube is shiny, the bullet still has perfect edges, and the fresh coat of color on your lips has the uncanny ability to make you feel like you can face whatever the universe has in store for you that day.

The only problem? Every season brands release more shades than you have arm space to swatch. With so many options to sift through, the fact that certain colors are able to remain best-selling shades for decades is proof that they're that damn good.

Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Cherries in the Snow and Fire and Ice are two lip colors that have stood the test of time. According to the brand, both shades are so popular, one of each sells every four minutes across the United States. Cherries in the Snow is an InStyle Best Beauty Buys-winning raspberry red shade that works well on every skin tone. Fire and Ice is a true red lipstick that can pull warm or cool depending on your skin tone. Both colors have been fan-favorites since launching in the '50s.

Revlon's lipstick formula is just as popular as these two shades: The Super Lustrous Lipstick is currently the best-selling drugstore lipstick in America, according to Nielsen Scantrack Service for lip makeup brands. With over 82 shades and five finishes including matte, crème, pearl, sheer, and gloss, the formula flies off shelves because it offers high color payoff and wears comfortably thanks to moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and avocado oil.

Yes, 97 shades is a lot to choose from, but starting at just $5 a pop, the lipstick's affordable price point is an excuse to experiment with new colors on top on restocking the classics such as Cherries in the Show and Fire and Ice.