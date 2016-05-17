The Best Drugstore Highlighters to Get Your Glow On

Erin Lukas
Erin Lukas

Here’s an illuminating beauty revelation: A highlighter is the secret to a priceless fresh-faced and radiant complexion, but faking a healthy glow doesn’t have to leave you penniless. Alongside the snacks and paper towels, the drugstore beauty aisles are lighting up—literally—with a whole set of highlighters to use to boost dull skin with a bit of glimmer. From liquid formulas to pressed powders, we’ve rounded up the six best highlighters to use to get your glow on bright here, bright now. 

L’Oreal Paris Magic Lumi Highlighting Concealer 

This is how you hide a late night: say goodbye to dull, tired eyes and hello to wide-awake peepers by dabbing on this light-diffusing concealer. It will instantly brighten up the eye area and rid it of any dark shadows. 

Essence Soo Glow! Cream To Powder Highlighter 

The unique transformational formula of this highlight goes on smooth like a cream that makes for an easy, natural application, but has a powdery finish so your complexion will stay luminous all day long. 

Revlon Highlighting Palette 

Sweep on this palette’s buildable multidimensional shades to enhance your skin with a sunkissed glow. 

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick 

Blend this highlighting stick onto areas of the face where the light naturally hits like your cheek bones, down the center of your nose, and cupids bow to add a touch of naturally radiant effect. 

E.l.F. Cosmetics Baked Highlighter 

Kick your dull, lifeless complexion to the curb by sweeping E.L.F.’s highlighter across along your cheekbones. An added Bonus: this powder costs less than your morning latte. 

NYX Cosmetics Strobe Of Genius Illuminating Palette  

The trick to mastering any Instagram highlighting trend: this NYX palette is equipped with seven shades to illuminate your skin, regardless of the au courant technique. 

