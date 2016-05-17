The Best Drugstore Highlighters to Get Your Glow On

Here’s an illuminating beauty revelation: A highlighter is the secret to a priceless fresh-faced and radiant complexion, but faking a healthy glow doesn’t have to leave you penniless. Alongside the snacks and paper towels, the drugstore beauty aisles are lighting up—literally—with a whole set of highlighters to use to boost dull skin with a bit of glimmer. From liquid formulas to pressed powders, we’ve rounded up the six best highlighters to use to get your glow on bright here, bright now.