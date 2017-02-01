8 Full-Coverage Foundations You Can Get on Your Next Drugstore Run

Erin Lukas
Jan 31, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Full-coverage foundations often get a bad rep for being cakey and feeling heavy on skin, but don’t be so quick to write them all off. Thanks to improved formulas, you can get that airbrushed finish you crave without any oxidizing spots or the feeling that your makeup is weighing you down. Even better: There’s a set of drugstore bottles and tubes that render pores invisible and erase imperfections at prices that let you make a Seamless order from your favorite neighborhood spot, and get dessert, too. Keep scrolling for our favorite drugstore full-coverage foundations that melt right into skin.

1 of 8 Courtesy

No7 Lift & Luminate Foundation SPF 15

No7 $16 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Total Coverage Foundation 

L'Oreal Paris $11 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Soap & Glory One Heck Of A Blot Foundation 

Soap & Glory $19 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

E.L.F. Flawless Finish Foundation

E.L.F. $6 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Milani Conceal & Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer 

Milani $7 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Foundation 

Wet 'n' Wild $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Invincible Fullest Coverage Foundation 

NYX $12 SHOP NOW

