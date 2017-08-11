The Best Drugstore Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

One of the exceptions to the “you get what you pay for” rule: makeup. While flawless skin—or the illusion of it—is priceless, it doesn’t have to be expensive. Drugstore foundations may be a dime-a-dozen, but there are a few standout formulas that will be a perfect fit for your skin type, and offer the same coverage you’re after as your favorite luxe brands.

But, finding a good drugstore foundation is kind of like hitting shuffle on a new Spotify playlist. Sifting through the options until you find “the one” can get time-consuming. Since no knows what products actually perform and hold up like makeup artists, we grilled a few of our favorite pros to fill us in on what drugstore foundations they keep in their kits.

The good news? You’ve got affordable options. Whether you’re looking for full-coverage or the added bonus of ingredients that address your skincare struggles like acne or fine-lines, there’s a drugstore foundation that will have you covered. Here, we’ve rounded up the best foundations you can pick up on your next drugstore run, according to makeup artists.

