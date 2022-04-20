Best Overall: Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner

What We Love: This creamy, waterproof liner has a built-in sharpener so you'll always have a fine tip for easy lining.

What We Don't Love: You will need a good makeup remover and gentle rub to take it off.

There's a reason—scratch that—many reasons—why this eyeliner is a beloved favorite among beauty professionals and novices alike, and earns the top spot on our list. The hybrid design combines the precision tip of a twist-up pencil, with the ease-of-use of a traditional pencil liner. The dual-ended pencil houses a creamy, waterproof formula on one end, and a blending tip on the other, which also pops out to reveal a tiny, shreds-free sharpener for an extra-fine point. The pencil glides on smooth making it ideal for everything from simple lining to graphic swooping, and stays put until you decide to wash it away.

Type: Mechanical pencil | Color Range: 8 shades | Waterproof: Yes