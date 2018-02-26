The Best Drugstore Eyeliners Tested and Approved By Our Editors

Just like pizza, eyeliner is one product in your makeup bag that doesn't have to be expensive to necessarily be good. In fact, most of the time the experience isn't worth the hype—or the price.

Yes, there's a time and place when you'd want a fancy designer eyeliner, but most days you don't want to splurge on restocking your expensive liner. Its drugstore counterpart will work just as well—and you'll have money left over for a late-night slice.

Whether you're looking for the best drugstore gel, liquid, felt tip, or waterproof eyeliner, we're here to help. We've sourced and tested all of the options at the drugstore to narrow down what eyeliners are the best of the best for drawing every type of line from cat eyes to tightlines.

Here, we've broken down the best drugstore eyeliners for every need.

