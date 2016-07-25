The Best Drugstore Bronzers to Wear Now 

Summer’s best accessory is a sun-kissed glow. A day at the beach can give you the real deal, but too much time in the sun will also give you UV and UVA damage. A healthier option: A few swipes of bronzer on your forehead, cheekbones, and along the jawline will give you a natural bronze without hurting your skin. Luckily, there’s a ton of cream-of-the-crop formulas that are also easy on the wallet. Whether you have a penchant for shimmery or matte finishes, there’s the perfect bargain bronzer for you. Keep scrolling for our ten favorite picks that are $15 and under, and get glowing!