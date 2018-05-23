The 9 Best Drugstore Bronzers Under $25

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
May 23, 2018

Sure, you can book a post-winter tropical vacation to get a sun-kissed glow, but using a bronzer is the next best option when you don't have any paid time off (or a vacation fund).

Whether you're a fan of creams or powders, there are a ton of bronzers out there to choose from, but some of the best ones can be found at your favorite drugstore. And they include shade options that work for a wide range of skin tones. 

Keep scrolling for the best drugstore bronzers under $25 to revive dull winter skin. 

Wet n Wild Color Icon Bronzer SPF 15 

Wet n Wild's bronzer doesn't just give your skin a sun-kissed glow, it also protects it from harmful UVB rays with an SPF of 15. It's oil-free, so it won't clog your pores on particularly sweaty summer afternoons. 

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer 

Use one of L'Oreal's three available shades for an all-over glow, or as a contour for more definition.

W3ll People Bio Bronzer Stick 

If you're new to wearing bronzer, a cream formula is a foolproof way to avoid the dreaded orange stripe down the hollows of your cheeks. This W3ll People stick blends effortlessly into skin for the most natural finish, but it won't melt off in a few hours. The universal color adapts to every skin tone to create your ideal shade. 

Rimmel Natural Bronzer 

This lightweight bronzer is a drugstore staple. Wear it sheer for a subtle glow, or layer it for a more dramatic effect. 

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer

If you're not into shimmer, NYX's sparkle-free powder is for you. Although it's matte, this powder won't look chalky on your skin. 

E.L.F. Cosmetics Primer-Infused Bronzer 

There are long-wear bronzers, and then there's E.L.F.'s powder, which doesn't fade or melt off once you've brushed it on. That's because the formula is the next best thing to magic: there's a makeup-locking primer built into it.

Milani Baked Bronzer 

A blend of micro-fine pigments, this bronzer creates a streak-free glow with a slightly shimmery finish. 

Phyisicians Formula Butter Bronzer

The cushiony, creamy texture of Physicians Formula bronzer makes it effortless to apply. Three nourishing butters hydrate skin—plus, make it smell delicious. 

Covergirl TruBlend Bronzer 

Create a realistic, healthy glow with this CoverGirl bronzer. It's composed of a blend of pigments that go on seamlessly. 

