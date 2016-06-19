6 Products That Will Make You a Cushion Compact Convert

Erin Lukas
Jun 19, 2016

If you’ve been makeup shopping lately, you’ve probably noticed that the compacts on display look a little different than the tried-and-true ones in your makeup bag. Cushion compacts have inundated beauty aisles of late, becoming one of the most popular makeup trends to emerge from the Korean beauty invasion. And it’s easy to see why: their sponge-like formula makes even application foolproof, and they’re travel friendly. With a cushion compact in your lineup, you’ll never have to worry about leaking bottles or TSA confiscating your favorite liquid foundation again.

 

While the trend started out with foundation, now eyeliner, blush, and even lipstick have joined the cushion compact club. Even better, many formulas boast additional skin care benefits such as SPF protection and hydrating ingredients. Convinced you should finally give cushion compacts a try? Get on board with our six favorite cushion sponge products.

Stila Got Inked Cushion Eye Liner In Black Obsidian 

This little pot of liner's cushion sponge guarantees a foolproof line regardless of whether you're an eyeliner novice or pro. 

Peripera Cushion Lips in 004 Secret Trip 

It may look like just another marker, but the cushion applicator of Peripera's lip tint allows you to apply the product with more precision than any fine-tip pen. 

Shu Uemura X Kye Cushion Cheek Blush In Hibiscus Pink 

We've all been there: An overenthusiastic sweep of powder blush leaves us looking like we've just left a hot yoga sesh. Avoid the need for damage control with a cushion blush. Since the puff applicator design distributes just the right amount of product, you'll never wind up with excess color where you don't want it. 

Amore Pacific Age Correcting Foundation Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Consider Amore Pacific's cushion foundation compact a fancier version of the sponge paint you played with in art class. Not only does puff application guarantee even coverage every time, the formula also boasts SPF 25 UV/UVA protection. 

Laneige BB Cushion Foundation 

If you're after a lightweight foundation that won't settle into fine lines and wrinkles but doesn't sacrifice coverage, Laneige's foundation is the perfect solution. 

Lancôme Paris Miracle CC Cushion Color Correcting Primer Cushion in 04 Purple

Even color correctors have jumped on the cushion bandwagon. In addition to this lavender shade, which balances sallow spots on complexions, Lancôme offers compacts that target every complexion concern, including redness, darkness, and dullness.

