8 Products That Will Make You a Cushion Makeup Convert

Foundation and BB cream are no longer the only makeup products that have received the cushion compact treatment. Now, you can completely eliminate the risk of liquid makeup spilling inside of your bag, by swapping its contents with everything from eyeliner to color-correcting soaked pillows. Aside from keeping your makeup routine mess-free, cushion applicators make it easy to apply the exact amount of product you need, so you never go overboard on the blush again. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest makeup with cushion applicators you should try.

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore 5 Minute Day to Night Makeup