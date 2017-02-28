8 Products That Will Make You a Cushion Makeup Convert

Erin Lukas
Feb 28, 2017

Foundation and BB cream are no longer the only makeup products that have received the cushion compact treatment. Now, you can completely eliminate the risk of liquid makeup spilling inside of your bag, by swapping its contents with everything from eyeliner to color-correcting soaked pillows. Aside from keeping your makeup routine mess-free, cushion applicators make it easy to apply the exact amount of product you need, so you never go overboard on the blush again. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest makeup with cushion applicators you should try.

Lancôme Cushion Blush Subtil Oh My Rose Collection!

If you tend to get a little too blush happy, a cushion compact can help with your application struggles. Tap the sponge lightly into the compact if you want a sheer, natural cheek tint, or tap it more firmly for a bolder flush.

Wet n Wild MegaCushion Highlight

We’ve never met a highlighter we didn’t like, including this Wet n Wild compact. Tap the pearlescent pink atop the planes of your cheekbones for a natural dewy glow.

Stila Got Inked Cushion Eyeliner

When you’re using a gel pot liner, getting just the right amount of product is the key for drawing on your ideal wing. The cushion format of Stila’s eyeliner makes it easy to get just the right amount of liner on your angled brush.

Murad MattEffect Blotting Perfector

Thanks it its marshmallow, pomegranate, and French green clay extract-enriched formula, Murad’s liquid blotter drinks up excess oil and grease without drying out skin.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup

Like stick foundations? You’ll love Estée Lauder’s. It has a cushion tip that makes seamlessly blending the product easy.

Physicians Formula Mineral Cushion Correct Powder

While a color corrector can do wonders for correcting issues with your skin tone like redness, dullness, dark circles, and spots by canceling them out, applying too much of a colorful powder or pencil can make the concealer or foundation you follow up with afterwards appear cakey. Instead, opt for one of Physicians Formula’s cushion corrector duos which allow for a more controlled application.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Acrylip

No artistic talent required: MAKE UP FOR EVER’s new lip colors may be inspired by paints, but you don’t need to perfect your brushstroke in order to apply them. The tubes’ cushion applicator evenly distributes the pigmented-packed shades that are also long-wearing, so you don’t have to worry about touchups after every sip of coffee.

Maybelline Dream Cushion Foundation

Even though you can grab this affordable compact foundation on your next drugstore run, it will leave your complexion with an expensive finish. A little bit of its buildable coverage formula goes a long way, so don’t get too overzealous when you tap the sponge into the compact. And its hydrating, semi-matte formula leaves skin looking like well, a total dream.

