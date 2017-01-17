These Crayon Concealers Would Have Helped You Ace Art Class

courtesy (6); Time Inc Digital Studio (6)
Erin Lukas
Jan 17, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

When it comes to applying concealer, it’s not that different than working on a painting. Once you cover your canvas, some spots need a second coat. While most kids looked forward to finger-painting day at school, I dreaded it because no matter how hard I tried, I always ended up with splatters in my hair and on my clothes. So, I take the same approach to my makeup as I did to my elementary school art class: Opt out of painting, and reach for the crayons. Along with making it easy to do mess-free touch-ups on the go, concealer crayons also take the guesswork out of application—simply swipe the stick on trouble areas and blend away with your fingertips.

From Maybelline’s radiant-finish formula to Josie Maran’s hydrating argan oil blend, Crayola has nothing on these eight crayon concealers. We’ve rounded up our favorites for hiding blemishes, dark circles, and spots.

1 of 8 courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Concealer Pencil 

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 courtesy

Nudestix Concealer Pencil 

Nudestix $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 courtesy

L'Oréal Paris True Match Crayon Concealer 

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 courtesy

Maybelline New York Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer 

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 courtesy

TrèStiQue Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon 

Trestique $26 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 courtesy

Bobbi Brown Retouching Face Pencil 

Bobbi Brown $32 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Creamy Concealer Crayon

Josie Maran $20 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 courtesy

CoverGirl Tru Blend Fix Stick Concealer

CoverGirl $7 SHOP NOW

