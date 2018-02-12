Conditioning Mascaras That'll Help Your Lashes Finally Grow

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Feb 12, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

Whenever I see someone with long eyelashes, I ask them what salon they go to because I always assume they have extensions. While a set of false lashes can instantly give you the lashes you've always wanted, there are ways of growing them au natural—if you can be patient.

Instead of adding another step to your skincare and makeup routines, switch your regular mascara out for a conditioning one. These formulas give lashes a temporary spider effect now, but they're also enriched with nourishing ingredients like plant cell extracts, biotin, and amino acids that work strengthen and stimulate lash growth over time so that you'll eventually end up with the real deal.

A win-win, right? We’ve rounded up our favorite conditioning mascaras that help promote eyelash growth.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Jane Iredale Longest Lash Thickening & Lengthening Mascara

If you struggle with eyelash breakage, this tube can help improve your short lashes sitch. Its hero ingredient is a blend of seaweed lipids that improve lash health, plus provide you with the regular definition and separation you expect to get when wearing mascara. 

Jane Iredale $33
2 of 8 Courtesy

Lashfood Conditioning Drama Mascara

As the companion to the brand's cult-favorite eyelash growth serum, LASHFOOD's mascara is also packed with a nano-peptide complex that strengthens lashes. What does that mean? Weak and brittle lashes will instantly look thicker and longer once you apply it. 

Lashfood $20
3 of 8 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-In-1 Mascara 

IT's mascara is enriched with a greatest hits list of lash-conditioning ingredients. Biotin, collagen, proteins, jojoba, green tea, açai, saw palmetto, and amino acids work together to volumize, curl, and prime, lashes as well as promote growth. 

It Cosmetics $24
4 of 8 Courtesy

Guerlain Maxilash Volumizing And Curling Mascara 

Guerlain's lash-enhancing mascara's MO: volume now, length later. The formula is infused with three polymers that thicken, condition, and sets lashes' curved-shape. 

Guerlain $32
5 of 8 Courtesy

Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara

Thanks to micro-fibers and a lash-growth complex, this mascara makes lashes longer in 30 days. In the meantime, a few coats of the clump-free formula will give your lashes an extension-level length at an affordable drugstore price. 

Rimmel London $8
6 of 8 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For The Mascara 

Consider this mascara your lashes' daily dose of vitamins. Aside from nourishing and conditioning, Peter Thomas Roth's tube has a quick-dry, waterproof formula that will stay on throughout ugly-crying the entirety of this week's episode of This Is Us.  

Peter Thomas Roth $22
7 of 8 Courtesy

La Prairie Cellular Treatment Instant Build Mascara

If you want to give your lashes a little push in the growth department while feeling fancy, then La Prairie's silver tube is for you. The mascara's brush is designed to define and separate every single lash, while the actual formula includes hydrating conditioners that boost volume and length. 

La Prairie $40
8 of 8 Courtesy

Fusion Beauty Stimulash Fusion 

Help your lashes reach their full potential by making Fusion's mascara your go-to tube. In addition to strengthening lashes, this mascara improves hair follicles' health to stop breakage. 

Fusion Beauty $28

