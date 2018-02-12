Conditioning Mascaras That'll Help Your Lashes Finally Grow

Whenever I see someone with long eyelashes, I ask them what salon they go to because I always assume they have extensions. While a set of false lashes can instantly give you the lashes you've always wanted, there are ways of growing them au natural—if you can be patient.

Instead of adding another step to your skincare and makeup routines, switch your regular mascara out for a conditioning one. These formulas give lashes a temporary spider effect now, but they're also enriched with nourishing ingredients like plant cell extracts, biotin, and amino acids that work strengthen and stimulate lash growth over time so that you'll eventually end up with the real deal.

A win-win, right? We’ve rounded up our favorite conditioning mascaras that help promote eyelash growth.

