10 Under-Eye Concealers That'll Erase Your Dark Circles

The new season drop of your favorite Netflix show to staying out for just one more cocktail, we all have our reasons for staying up way too late, but our eyes don't have to give you away the morning after.

When your usual concealer won't erase the heavy bags under your eyes, reach for a formula that will actually brighten up your dark circles so you look more awake—even if you're a literal walking zombie.

Here, we've rounded up 10 under eye concealers that are the next best thing to clocking in a full eight hours of zzzs.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lancôme Effacernes Waterproof Protective Undereye Concealer

When a concealer has "under-eye" in its name, you know it's going to get rid of the giant bags under your eyes. This waterproof formula won't budge or crease—even if you tear up from exhaustion or you're sweating because of how late you are for work. 

Lancome $31
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Aquacealer Concealer

If a concealer and a face serum were to elope, you would get Tarte's concealer. It masks tired eyes while locking in skin's radiance and hydration to protect it from signs of aging. 

Tarte $26
3 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer 

The sponge applicator of Maybelline's concealer makes it breeze to blend it into skin for a natural finish that won't pill around your eyes. Not to mention it's packed with goji berry and haloxyl which prevent puffiness and dark circles. 

Maybelline $10
4 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch 

File Yves Saint Laurent's concealer pen under cult-favorite beauty products that are actually worth the hype. The light-infused formula illuminates the area you've where you've applied it; leaving skin with a healthy, radiant, finish that never gets cakey. Bonus: hyaluronic acid keeps complexions hydrated and vitamin E minimizes visible signs of aging. 

Yves Saint Laurent $42
5 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

If you don't believe in magic, you haven't tried Urban Decay's Naked Skin Concealer yet. Its lightweight, antioxidant-rich formula diminishes dark circles in one swipe, and green-tea and lychee hydrates and protects the delicate area from fine lines and wrinkles. 

Urban Decay $29
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Under Eye Concealer 

This concealer neutralizes under-eye discoloration so that the entire area looks brighter and more even. Although it's full-coverage, it's not tacky so you can layer it under your favorite concealer without it oxidizing. 

Bobbi Brown $28
7 of 10 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer 

Think of Neutrogena's concealer stick like a moisture shot for your under-eye area. It's enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid which de-puffs skin and helps keeps the concealer smooth while you're trying not to pass out on your keyboard all day. 

Neutrogena $15
8 of 10 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealing Pot 

Just like a Magic Eraser, It Cosmetics' gets rid of dark under-eye circles with one swipe of product. Although it feels like a rich eye cream, the concealer is packed with full-coverage pigment to cover up your late night. 

It Cosmetics $28
9 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand Dynamic Duo Lift & Light Reflector 

A concealer that truly does both, Charlotte Tilbury's dual-ended wand covers and smooths out sallow bags while simultaneously brightening and hydrating skin. 

Charlotte Tilbury $45
10 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer 

An InStyle favorite, NARS' Radiant Creamy Concealer is one product we use until we've scraped every single drop out of the tube. It's packed with light-reflecting particles that illuminate the under-eye area so well that your co-workers will think you actually went to bed early last night. And if you hate the feeling of makeup, this formula is so featherweight, it will feel like a makeup-free day. 

Nars $30

