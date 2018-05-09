The Best Concealers for Covering Up Cystic Acne

No matter how big or small, covering up blemishes can be tough. But cystic acne is in a category all its own. Using concealer without it caking or settling can seem nearly impossible—especially if it's the wrong formula.

"Cystic acne can be hard to cover up because the pimples can be quite dark and red. The wrong products will only accentuate them," explains Chiao Li, makeup artist at Streeters. "You also don't want your concealer to look like a clumpy, dry mess on top of the pimple."

When choosing a concealer to cover cystic acne, makeup artist Courtney Perkins says to choose a formula that isn't too creamy. "Creamy concealers will just melt off," she says.

As for actually concealing the blemishes, Li says to, "cover only the pimple and the surrounding red area. Don't use too much product because we don't want a cakey look." The best way to do this is to use a small brush, like a lip or concealer brush, and a tiny amount of product for each pimple.

The following seven concealers mask cystic acne so well, you'll almost forget about your bad breakout.

