We Found the Best Bronzers for Every Skin Tone

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 07, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Nothing compliments a summer state of mind like a sun-kissed complexion. A few swipes of bronzer is the quickest way to illuminate your complexion without exposing your skin to harmful UV/UVA rays or turning to your favorite Instagram filter. However, bronzers aren’t a one-size-fits all and finding the shade that works best for your skin tone is the only way you’ll truly be glowing, and not look like you got stuck in the sand. Ready to fake looking like you’ve just spent a day at the beach? Read on for our handy guide of which bronzer shades compliment every skin tone. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Fair 

Alabaster complexions should brush on a bronzer that isn't too yellow or brown, but has a slight rosy undertone to warm up this complexion. Guerlain's is packed with moisturizers so it goes on naturally without leaving drying out skin or leaving a chalky finish. 

 

Guerlain Terracotta 2016 Original Bronzing Powder in 00 Clair Blondes. 

Guerlain $53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Fair To Medium 

If you have a light to medium complexion, a gilded bronzer will enhance your skin's inner glow. Chanel's classic cream-gel bronzer base blends seamless into skin to create a sun-kissed glow minus the damage of UV/UVA rays. 

 

Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base.

Chanel $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Medium 

Luckily for medium skin tones, virtually any shade will compliment their complexion. A foolproof choice is a brown bronzer that is neither yellow or pink, but has a neutral undertone. Becca's buildable cream formula melts into skin for an unparalleled natural finish that can be used to fake a day at the beach or in place of blush in the summer. 

 

Becca Lowlight Sculpting Perfector. 

Becca $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Medium To Deep 

Opt for a bronzer with just a hint of golden shimmer to make this naturally glowing complexion appear even more awake. NARS’ lightweight powder goes on smoothly and never sets into lines or pores, which makes for a guaranteed even application every time. 

 

NARS Bronzing Powder in Casino. 

Nars $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Deep 

Neutral browns can look gray or wash out deep complexions. Instead, opt for a warm, golden brown shade like Bobbi Brown's powder or a formula with a red undertone. 

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder in Deep. 

Bobbi Brown $42 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!