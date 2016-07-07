We Found the Best Bronzers for Every Skin Tone

Nothing compliments a summer state of mind like a sun-kissed complexion. A few swipes of bronzer is the quickest way to illuminate your complexion without exposing your skin to harmful UV/UVA rays or turning to your favorite Instagram filter. However, bronzers aren’t a one-size-fits all and finding the shade that works best for your skin tone is the only way you’ll truly be glowing, and not look like you got stuck in the sand. Ready to fake looking like you’ve just spent a day at the beach? Read on for our handy guide of which bronzer shades compliment every skin tone.