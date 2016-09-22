The 10 Black Eyeliner Pencils Beauty Lovers Will Heart Forever

Besides lip gloss and maybe a tube of bubblegum Lip Smackers (or three,) black eyeliner was probably one of the first makeup products I ever experimented with. I only smudged it below my lower lash line, though, as demonstrated by my 9th grade yearbook picture.

Now, I know about 300 better ways to wear it (thank god), but what hasn't changed is that it's a beauty staple that will arguably never, ever disappear.

Because you could consider it the little black dress of the beauty world, I had to ask my fellow beauty lovers and even a few beauty pros their absolute favorite little black eyeliner pencils, if you will.

Check out a few of their top picks, below!