The 10 Black Eyeliner Pencils Beauty Lovers Will Heart Forever

Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 22, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Besides lip gloss and maybe a tube of bubblegum Lip Smackers (or three,)  black eyeliner was probably one of the first makeup products I ever experimented with. I only smudged it below my lower lash line, though, as demonstrated by my 9th grade yearbook picture.

Now, I know about 300 better ways to wear it (thank god), but what hasn't changed is that it's a beauty staple that will arguably never, ever disappear.

Because you could consider it the little black dress of the beauty world, I had to ask my fellow beauty lovers and even a few beauty pros their absolute favorite little black eyeliner pencils, if you will. 

Check out a few of their top picks, below! 

Givenchy's Magic Khol Liner

"My go-to, never-fail liner is Givenchy's Magic Khol Liner. It stays on for the better part of the day (or night) and always leaves a smooth, even color on my eyes," says style blogger, Dana, of Pink Champagne Problems. 

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Push-Up Liner

"My favorite liner is Benefit's They're Real! Push-Up Liner because application is super precise and controllable with its push-up tip," says makeup artist Valery Gherman

Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal

"I love the Clinique High Impact Liners. Not only does it stay on through the course of the day to night, but they have a unique two-tone texture that gives an extra depth of color. I love the High Impact Custom Black Kajal in Blackened Green," says makeup artist Lucy Halperin.

NYX Cosmetics Slide On Eye Pencil 

"All black eyeliners are not created alike, which is why I have about six in my kit at all time! My favorite for its ease of application and longevity is NYX SLIDE ON in Jet Black. It is soft and easy to apply. No skipping here, it genuinely slides on! It is as black as a starless sky and stays on for the long haul! I like to use it in lieu of gel or liquid liners sometimes, and it has just as much staying power and pigment—but since it's a pencil, you can play with it and blend it a bit more," says makeup artist Tamah Krinsky.

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ’N' Kohl Eyeliner

""I love Charlotte Tilbury Rock ’N' Kohl. Its creamy deep black is perfect for rimming the eye, and it stays put!" says makeup artist Beau Nelson

Mally Beauty Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner

"My favorite black eyeliner is Mally Beauty's Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner in Shimmering Black. Mally's long-wear formula is super pigmented, glides on silky smooth, and does not smudge! I also love that her black pencil has light-reflecting pigments in it, which give that extra spark to the eyes. Her liners look beautiful smudged out with a liner brush, too, for a more smoky finish," says makeup artist Neil Scibelli

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Highline Eyeliner

"I love the Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Highline Eyeliner in Black, as it's unapologetically dark and doesn't budge," says makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes. 

Sonia Kashuk Dramatically Intensifying Kajal Gel Eyeliner

"I don't really have a steady hand when it comes to applying eyeliner, so this product, which glides on with total ease, is so helpful! It's helped me create so many perfect and precise lines along my upper lashes. I always smudge them out for a smoky look, though," says MIMI Editor, Victoria

Marc Jacobs Beauty Fineliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner

"It's black—and when they say black, they actually mean it. The precision on this is an obsessive-compulsive's dream, but also it blends and sets like a dream," says MIMI Beauty Editor, Roxanne

Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil

"This baby is a classic, and besides being super easy to apply and staying on your actual eyelid past noon, it comes in a ton of different colors in the event you don't want to stick to your standard black cat eye," says MIMI Editor, Victoria. 

