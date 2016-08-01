These Are the Beauty Looks You'll Want to Copy from the 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/FOX (2); Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

All of the inspo!

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 31, 2016 @ 8:30 pm

If there's ever an awards show that we can rely on for good inspo, it's the Teen Choice Awards—so obviously the TCA 2016 on July 31st was no exception. From pink shadow to bold blue liner (and even bolder brows), the looks came in strong. And the braids? You'll swoon over the braids! Let's just say you'll have a hard time deciding which one you will copy first. 

1 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jenna Ortega

2 of 10 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Lucy Hale

3 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Victoria Justice

4 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Katherine McNamara

6 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Alba

7 of 10 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Laverne Cox

8 of 10 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Keke Palmer

9 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chandler Kinney

10 of 10 Kevin Mazur/FOX

Kelsea Ballerini

