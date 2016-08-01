These Are the Beauty Looks You'll Want to Copy from the 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/FOX (2); Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage
All of the inspo!
If there's ever an awards show that we can rely on for good inspo, it's the Teen Choice Awards—so obviously the TCA 2016 on July 31st was no exception. From pink shadow to bold blue liner (and even bolder brows), the looks came in strong. And the braids? You'll swoon over the braids! Let's just say you'll have a hard time deciding which one you will copy first.
