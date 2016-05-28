Beauty Products to Take with You this Memorial Day Weekend

It’s finally here: Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off of summer. Whether you’re heading to the beach ASAP or you’re going off the grid on a camping trip, wherever your plans for the three blissful days ahead take you, you shouldn’t leave home unprepared. Each destination calls for a drastically different set of beauty needs, so which products deserve prime real estate in your makeup bag? Ahead, we breakdown what beauty must-haves you need to take with you on every possible getaway you may embark on this Memorial Day Weekend.

A Camping Trip

We can’t think of a better way to spend a long weekend than without the distraction of our electronic devices. Since heading into the wilderness is nothing like staying in a five-star hotel, be sure to pack on the practical side by taking makeup wipes and bug spray. Other ways you can look and feel fresh throughout your trip: a hydrating facial mist, a lightweight tinted moisturizer with SPF, and dry shampoo.

What to Pack: RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes $16; rmsbeauty.com. Herbivore Botancials Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist $32; sephora.com. NARS Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $44; narscosmetics.com. The Honest Co. Bug Spray $13; honest.com. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo $10; sephora.com.

The Beach

There’s no better way to spend the unofficial first weekend of summer than having a little fun in sun. Be sure to have sunscreen on hand so harmful UV/UVA rays don’t get in the way of your good time, and apply a sunless tanner before putting on your swimsuit for glowing skin, minus the damage of an actual tan. Keep the rest of your routine low-key with lightweight touches such as a lip and cheek tint and tinted lip balm with SPF for a touch of color and extra protection. As for your hair, spritz some sea spray on your strands before hitting the water to enhance your natural texture and create effortless undone waves fit for the setting.

What to Pack: SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $65; skinceuticals.com. Benefit Cosmetics Zero Tanlines Body Bronzer $30; benefitcosmetics.com. Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint $36; sephora.com. Verb Sea Spray $14; sephora.com. Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm SPF 20 $9; neutrogena.com.

Staycation at Home

No plans? No problem. If it seems like everyone you know is going out of town, don’t be jealous. Instead, light a candle to set the mood and pamper yourself at home with luxurious beauty treats like a 24K gold-infused face mask, a foaming bubble bath, and creamy body scrub. The best part of staying at home: no crowds and no traffic heading back into the city once the weekend is over. We have a feeling everyone will be envious over your plans.

What to Pack: L’Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath $38; nordstrom.com. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask $80; sephora.com. Byredo Cotton Poplin Bougie Parfumee Scented Candle $80; neimanmarcus.com. L’Oreal Paris Hair Expertise OleoTherapy Deep Recovery Mask $8; drugstore.com. Lavanila Vanilla Bean Creamy Body Scrub $40; sephora.com.