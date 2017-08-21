The Beauty Products You Should Actually Buy Off Home Shopping Channels

NBC
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 21, 2017

But wait—there’s more! You know the beauty products you see being demoed on home shopping channels late at night when you’re up with insomnia and a jar of peanut butter (or is that just me...)? You can really believe what you see because some of them actually really work. It can be hard to decifer what’s just TV magic and what’s credible in terms of haircare, skincare, and makeup, but along with the Magic Bullet, we’ve tried and tested many of the brands and items you see on-air and can vouch for their effectiveness. From lipstick to foundation, these home shopping channel cameos are actually worth the cash—or the two payments. Whatever you may wish. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

TEMPTU Airbrush Glow On the Go Set

So you might be thinking, “Is an at-home airbrush something I really need?” The answer is, well, yes. Regardless if you attend a ton of formal events, the Temptu gives you a smooth foundation finish like you’ve never see before, and it’s very easy to use.

2 of 10 Courtesy

LORAC Lipstick

Creamy and comfortable on your pout, these pretty lipsticks deliver pigment that lasts throughout the day. And nothing turns a bad day (or night!) around better than another tube, right?

3 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

Call it a one-ingredient wonder, if you will. Josie Maran’s claim to fame is her 100% natural Argan oil that can be used as a glowy moisturizer for your face, a hair oil to make your strands silky smooth, and even on your cuticles.

4 of 10 Courtesy

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

A QVC all-star, IT Cosmetics is a line filled with amazing creations—that is true—but we were especially taken with this cleansing balm that gently removes even that eyeliner you swore was tattooed to your face.

5 of 10 Courtesy

philosophy purity pore extractor exfoliating clay mask

Purity Cleanser lovers, listen up! If your pores could use some work, Philosophy is right by your side. This thick formula is made with white clay and salicylic acid to address zits and banish blackheads from your T-zone. 

6 of 10 Courtesy

Mally Beauty Soft Focus Highlight to Lowlight Trio

Mally Roncal is a shining star with her cheery and positive personally, and her products don’t disappoint. With makeup artistry ever at its core, this brand is centered on products that solve your most common beauty issues. Not sure how to highlight even after the unicorn frenzy? This palette lets you choose just how much you want to radiant.

7 of 10 Courtesy

DERMAFLASH Facial Exfoliation Device

The Dermaflash was not only Sephora’s top-selling device, but it revolutionized the concept of dermaplaning at home. Exfoliating while removing peach fuzz and leaving you with smoother skin, it’s beloved by celebrity makeup artists like Vincent Oquendo. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 

You probably said “whaaaa?” when you heard that Dyson, a vacuum company, was making a blow-dryer, but it’s been received rave reviews from not only our staff, but also celebrity hair legends like Jen Atkin. It’s quiet and dries your hair fast—not to mention, it’s user-friendly in its handheld design.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation

Wander Beauty makes your “on-the-go” makeup dreams a reality with portable packaging and formulas that don’t require tools to apply. The highlighter stick started it all, but the Powder Foundation is another call-out worth a portion of your paycheck. It’s talc-free and glides over the surface of your skin, evening out your tone without looking cakey.

10 of 10 Courtesy

TATCHA Violet C Radiance Mask

While the Water Cream was an Internet hit, this purple mask from Tatcha couldn’t be more perfect for Instagram. Made with fruit AHAs, it helps exfoliate your skin, leaving behind a glowy, even, healthy result.

