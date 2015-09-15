The Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

We were stunned by the debut of the actress’ sexy new cut and color at this year’s event. Her modern and glamorous new look was styled by hairstylist Nelson Vercher, of the Rita Hazan Salon in NYC. Before beginning to style, he treated her hair with the Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment ($42; sephora.com) for added shine. To prepare for the blow dryer, Vercher prepped her damp strands with dry oil, leave-in conditioner and a hair straightening cream. After creating the textured look with the blow dryer, he used Kenra Profesional Platinum Hot Spray 20 ($20; ulta.com) to protect the hair from the curling iron. To create her effortless waves, he used a one inch curling iron to curl sections of the hair, curling away from the face. He finished the chic look with a texture spray and pomade.