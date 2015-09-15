The Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Velez and Samantha Faragalli
Sep 15, 2015

At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, we’ve seen some of our favorite stars grace the red carpet with gorgeous fashion ensembles and even more stunning beauty looks. From Kate Mara’s fierce bold lip, to Amber Heard’s undone waves, these stars gave us major hair and makeup #inspo. Scroll down for all the details on how you can recreate your favorite looks from the event thus far.

Kate Mara

For the premiere of The Martian, Kate Mara balanced her statement-making lips with fresh, glowing skin. “Kate’s skin is gorgeous, so just a bit of the Orlane Teint Absolu Treatment Foundation in #11 ($70; orlane.com) evens out her tone. It’s got this amazing velvety texture that isn’t too heavy,” makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell told us. “To make her cheekbones pop, I swirled on Antonym Baked Blush in Copper ($36; antonymcosmetics.com) along her contours. It’s like a mosaic, and I find it has the perfect amount of gold, peach and rose pigments.” As for the main attraction, Campbell-Olwell accentuated Mara’s pout with a bold pop of color. Once applying Orlane Magnificent Lip Balm ($45; orlane.com) to soften her lips, the pro brushed on MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Sin ($17; nordstrom.com). Finally, she traced Mara’s lips with Votre Vu Draw-Matic Lipliner in Sizzle ($20; votrevu.com) to set the look in place.

Kristen Stewart

For the Equals premiere, Kristen Stewart stunned on the red carpet with glowing skin, smoky shadow, and full, fanned-out lashes. To perfect Stewart’s skin, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey reached for Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour SPF in 20 ($58; nordstrom.com). After smoking out the star’s eyes with Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Jazz ($61; nordstrom.com) and the brand’s Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Bleu Metallique ($32; nordstrom.com), the pro added some extra drama with a couple coats of Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir ($32; nordstrom.com). A soft, nude lip finished off the look.

Amber Heard

To achieve Amber Heard’s “flat waved” style, hairstylist Peter Butler rough-dried the star’s hair using just his hands and Leonor Greyl Mousse Au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) to amp up the volume. After nourishing her ends with a bit of the brand’s Serum de Soie Sublimateur ($46; nordstrom.com), he used Leonor Greyl Voluforme on the roots before going over sections of hair with a flat iron. “It was a voluminous and modern take on a classic Hollywood glamour look for the red carpet,” Butler told us. “Amber looked flawless!”

Emily Blunt

Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher created actress Emily Blunt’s rocker eye look to uniquely complement her princess-like dress. To achieve her standout lids, Streicher applied Votre Vu Le Joli Crayon Soft Eyeliner in Marine ($23; votrevu.com) directly to the lash line. “I feathered it out with a brush to create a soft cat eye and impart a smoky effect,” she added. “I finished with many coats of black Diorshow Mascara ($28; dior.com) on the bottom and top lashes.” 

Natalie Portman

Just when we were lamenting the end of summer, Natalie Portman’s plum smoky shadow gave us a reason to get excited for fall. To achieve the look, makeup artist Melanie Inglessis first applied a thin layer of Dior’s Dior Addict Fluid Shadow in Cosmic ($32; nordstrom.com) onto the star’s lids. Next, she grabbed Dior 5 Couleurs Cosmopolite Eyeshadow Palette in Eclectic ($63; dior.com) and added the two dark purple shades on top, sweeping them out to the outer corners of Portman’s eyes, in the crease, and along the top and bottom lash line. For a finishing touch, she swiped on Dior Addict Lipstick in Incognito ($35; dior.com), a color the pro described as the “perfect nude shade.”

Rachel Weisz

We couldn't help but adore the actress’ playful, stylish updo that served as the perfect accent to her show stopping dress. Before sectioning off the hair into a deep side part, celebrity hairstylist Alex Polillo applied a generous amount of Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle ($38; leonorgreyl-usa.com) throughout her mane. “I rough-dried her hair to establish a messy texture, and I twisted it up until it cooled off to render extra waves,” he added. For a better grip and easier pinning, he used a dab of Leonor Greyl Baume Bois de Rose ($49; leonorgreyl-usa.com). To really achieve the effortless, undone appearance, Polillo added a little more of the Baume Boise de Rose and pulled out some loose strands.  He set it all in place with a spritz of Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com).

Carmen Ejogo

We were stunned by the debut of the actress’ sexy new cut and color at this year’s event. Her modern and glamorous new look was styled by hairstylist Nelson Vercher, of the Rita Hazan Salon in NYC. Before beginning to style, he treated her hair with the Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment ($42; sephora.com) for added shine. To prepare for the blow dryer, Vercher prepped her damp strands with dry oil, leave-in conditioner and a hair straightening cream. After creating the textured look with the blow dryer, he used Kenra Profesional Platinum Hot Spray 20 ($20; ulta.com) to protect the hair from the curling iron. To create her effortless waves, he used a one inch curling iron to curl sections of the hair, curling away from the face.  He finished the chic look with a texture spray and pomade. 

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet never fails to look radiant on the red carpet, and the premiere of The Dress Maker was no exception. For a modern take on Grace Kelly, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey kept the focus on the star’s flawless complexion. Her pro trick? “I like to put the Lancôme Advanced GénifiqueYouth Activating Concentrate ($105; sephora.com) into a sponge and spritz it with a little rosewater," she told us. "I hit around the eye area a little stronger than other areas and I let that sit for a couple minutes and then I press in with a blotting paper to absorb any excess oils." Once Dempsey perfected Winslet’s brows, she swept on the brand’s Grandiôse Mascara in Noir Mirifique ($32; sephora.com) for a touch of drama. She finished things off with a neutral lip. Gorgeous!

