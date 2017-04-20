The Award-Winning $6 Liquid Lipstick InStyle’s Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

When liquid lipsticks took over as the “it” product to have in your bag, I did not prescribe, to put it frankly. I’ve always liked traditional bullets and wondered how a liquid formula, that wasn’t gloss, could ever compete. It wasn’t until I stumbled upon a $6 tube of Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color (which scored a Best Beauty Buys title this year!) that I fully understood the frenzy.

And once you experience the super affordable drugstore product, you’ll get why it took home the award. The gel-like formula is super lightweight and glides over your lips with control and ease. And while it does dry matte, it takes about two minutes to fully set into the shine-free finish, so you have time to clean up any mistakes and perfect the look.

The color payoff is intense, as you can see, and lasts for hours on end—even through multiple glasses of water and a cup of coffee. Unlike other formulas I’ve tried, it doesn’t get flaky or settle into the lines of my tiny lips, which then inevitably makes them look even smaller!

For any red lipstick lover, I highly suggest adding Romance and Passion into your rotation.

