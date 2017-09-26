The Best Anti-Aging Foundations to Erase Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Erin Lukas
Sep 26, 2017

Between the current political landscape, natural disasters, reading the news every day is fine line-inducing on its own. Combine current events with the natural onset of aging, and it's not surprising that you're noticing you have a few more wrinkles along your brow line.

Instead of tuning out everything happening in the world, you can mask fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots with a foundation infused with effective anti-aging ingredients. These formulas are packed with the same effective ingredients that you'll find listed on the skincare products in your medicine cabinet like retinol and hyaluronic acid, in addition to providing skin with the coverage you're after for an even, clear complexion.

Here, we've rounded up the best anti-aging foundations with formulas that act like a magic eraser for fine lines and wrinkles. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites now.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector 

This lightweight drugstore foundation doesn't just cover fine-lines and wrinkles, it's packed with retinol that speeds up your skin's collagen production as you're wearing it. Just like with any other retinol product, be sure to apply SPF before heading outdoors since the ingredient causes extra sensitivity to the sun. 

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Serum Makeup SPF 25

This foundation is infused with the same anti-aging technology as Estée Lauder's classic Perfectionist serum. Along with medium-coverage, the satin-finish formula instantly makes skin appear more bright and glowy. 

L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Serum Absolute Advanced Age-Reversing Makeup SPF 17

A facial serum is like a shot for your complexion, which is what makes this serum-spiked foundation so effective at fighting signs of aging in addition to creating a smooth, even base for applying the rest of your makeup. The serum in this L'Oreal formula is packed with pro-retinol A plus vitamin C which reduces the look of lines and dark spots. 

Giorgio Armani Beauty Designer Lift Smoothing Firming Foundation SPF 20 

Know how your favorite silk slip dress hugs your skin without digging into it? That's exactly how Giorgio Armiani's silk lycra-inspired foundation feels like on your complexion. Its micro-pearl pigments give skin a radiant lit-from-within-glow, while emollients and velvet filters instantly lift and firm skin. Oh, we should also mention that it also shields your face from sun damage with SPF 20. 

Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation 

Covergirl and Olay's foundation is like a beauty love story with happy ending. When two of your favorite drugstore brand reproduce, you can expect the product to be good, which is exactly why this foundation's been around for years. The formula combines niacinamide (a potent anti-aging strain of vitamin B3) and vitamin E to effectively minimize and prevent skin damage. 

Clarins Extra-Comfort Anti-Aging Foundation SPF 15 

Unsurprisingly, the foundations out of this skincare line are packed with the best of the best ingredients. Topping the list in Clarins anti-aging formula: firming Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, and hydrating argan oil to keep the product smooth over fine lines and wrinkles. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation SPF 15

Consider Charlotte Tilbury's foundation a magic trick for your makeup routine. Thanks to a plethora of potent anti-aging ingredients like tightening mushroom and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, the formula's youthful, second-skin finish lives up to its name. 

