Thanks to Siri, the Magic Mirror was out of a job a long time ago, but princess Snow White is still to this day influencing our beauty routines. In honor of the 80th anniversary of 1937 take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, vintage makeup brand Bésame Cosmetics has teamed up with Disney for a collection inspired by the very same color palette and artwork from the original film.

The brand actually coordinated with Disney’s Ink and Paint Department to ensure the colors were accurate, and judging off the Storybook Palette they teased on their website and some early fan product reveals, it’s an impressive match.

VIDEO: 5 Money-Saving Tips for a Trip to Disney World

Snow White is singing to the eyeshadow obsessive, too, as several different palettes are on the way. We also know that four lipstick bullets are launching, along with cream blush, a face powder, balms called “Snow White’s Pies,” makeup bags, and a gorgeous vanity mirror.

RELATED: Exactly How to Use a Two-Tone Lipstick

No news on the exact launch date so far, but you can enter your email on the Bésame Cosmetics site to be one of the first to know.