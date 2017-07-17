Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Makeup Collection Is Happening

Thanks to Siri, the Magic Mirror was out of a job a long time ago, but princess Snow White is still to this day influencing our beauty routines. In honor of the 80th anniversary of 1937 take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, vintage makeup brand Bésame Cosmetics has teamed up with Disney for a collection inspired by the very same color palette and artwork from the original film.

The brand actually coordinated with Disney’s Ink and Paint Department to ensure the colors were accurate, and judging off the Storybook Palette they teased on their website and some early fan product reveals, it’s an impressive match.

More pictures and some #swatches !!! *swipe to the left 🍎💙 #NEED 💸💸🙈🙈NEW @besamecosmetics X #SnowWhiteAndTheSevenDwarfs @disney #Collection 🙀🙌🏼🍎💙 80th Anniversary Includes: 1. The #StoryBook #EyeshadowPalette which is a replica of the storybook in the 1973 film, 20 matte shades $68 2. I'm Wishing + Keep Singing #Eyeshadow #Palettes Each one includes 8 Shimmery shades and they have an original artwork from the film. $45 Each 3. Vanity Mirror - gold plated full with little details $40 4. Ever After Translucent Pearl Powder $35 5. With a Smile and a Song, Cream Rouge - a #blush $20 6. Snow White's Pies - 3 #LipBalms in Gooseberry, Apple & Cherry $18 7. Mini Lipstick Set - includes 7 lipsticks $35 8. 4 individual #Lipsticks (Full size) in Love first Kiss, One Bite, Make a Wish & Snow White Red $22 Each 9. Travel Case $35 10. 2 Pouches $15 Each. ......................................... -------------------------- Will be available ➡️ Mid / End SEPTEMBER! Full collection on their website (they will international shipping) + in their Store in Burbank, CA. They will have an App (very soon), and they will send notification there first to shop the collection. Will be available in other retails like @Sephora select items. no bundles, individual items only. #LimitedEdition #CrueltyFree I am sooooo excited for this !!!! The packaging is everything!!! SO #BEAUTIFUL 😫💸💸 #ByeByeMoney What's on your list???? XO #Trendmood #disney THANK U so much for sharing these Pic: @risingstar52 @ashleyyuenmua @theglowinggeek @disneymakeup55 @disneystyle @disneylaurac 😘. U ROCK! . . #makeup #beauty #bbloggers #beautyblogger makeupoftheday #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint

Snow White is singing to the eyeshadow obsessive, too, as several different palettes are on the way. We also know that four lipstick bullets are launching, along with cream blush, a face powder, balms called “Snow White’s Pies,” makeup bags, and a gorgeous vanity mirror.

No news on the exact launch date so far, but you can enter your email on the Bésame Cosmetics site to be one of the first to know.

