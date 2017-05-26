The Unexpected Lipstick Shade You Should Wear this Summer 

Choosing a sheer pink lipstick as your go-to summer shade is about as revolutionary as wearing florals for spring, but reaching for a berry lip shade on days where the temperature is above 70 degrees? Now that’s groundbreaking.

As seen on this season’s runways and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, a muted berry lipstick is a shot of color that’s softer than the vampy shades usually associated with fall. “This color in particular adapts to the depth of your natural lip creating more of a bitten stain rather than the look of a lipstick,” says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin. “It gives the lips a hydrating appeal as well, which appears more structured.”

When picking a muted berry lipstick Martin says to look for a color that’s three shades deeper than your natural lip color and leans on the blue-base side. The pro’s picks? Fair complexions should try Bobbi Brown’s Art Stick in Plum Noir ($28; nordstrom.com), light-medium skin tones reach for Sisley Paris’s Phyto-Lip Twist Lip Balm in #5 Berry ($50; nordstrom.com), and deep complexions try Honest Beauty’s Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Mulberry Kiss ($18; target.com).

Since sweating is inevitable on humid summer days, you don’t want to add fighting with your makeup to your seasonal struggles, too. Martin recommends applying the lipstick straight from the tube or with its wand applicator. “You want effortless DIY application,” he says. “If your lip requires too much detail, then it’s going to look overdone and too fussy in daylight.”

Fresh, dewy skin is your best bet for completing the look. A healthy glow will work with the lip shade (and the heat), and keep it focus of your look.