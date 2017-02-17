How Lash Extensions Solved My Eyeliner Struggles

If I were to describe my eyeliner skills in one word it would be…. “meh.” Alright, so that’s not even an actual word, but you get the picture. I'm mediocre at best, but don't give me a liquid liner and tell me to pull off a cat eye wing. It's not going to happen. Because I'm lacking confidence in that department, I've never really felt great about the way my eye makeup looks, but that all changed after one simple beauty treatment.

I'll put it simply upfront. Getting lash extensions is a miracle treatment for the girl who can't with a cat eye. I've had them for about two months, and I haven't put on any shadow, liner, or mascara since. Every morning when I look in the mirror, I feel like my eyes pop just like they would if I had applied liner along my top lash line. But, you know, all I've really done is roll out of bed.

To be honest, this revelation is something of a surprise to me. While I've had eyelash extensions before, I never really noticed how they truly act as eye makeup by just enhancing your eyes.

Workout, coffee, back to bed. 😁 A post shared by Victoria Moorhouse (@tormoor) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:13am PST

If you're unfamiliar with the treatment, it's when individual faux lashes of various materials are attached to your natural lash, making them appear fuller and longer, just like hair extensions would. They're also personalized based on your lifestyle, the look you want on a daily basis, and the shape of your eyes.

When I visited Envious Lashes in New York City for my treatment, I chatted with founder and lash pro Clementina Richardson about my eye makeup routine. As you now know, it is basically nonexistent besides some brown shadow swiped across my lid. Because I'm one for natural makeup, Richardson said we should go for a subtle lash extension approach using .15 mm wide faux mink lash extensions, which she explained are a softer black than faux silk and would create a subtle contrast against my fair skin tone.

RELATED: Products to Grow Thicker, Longer Lashes

She also told me I had deep set eyes and asked if I wanted them to appear larger. The answer was definitely yes, so she used a longer lash that would create lift and pull my eyes forward. Interestingly enough, Richardson explained this would help me look more awake. Considering I only log seven hours of sleep each night—and that's a generous approximation—this was an unexpected bonus.

On top of helping me seem well-rested to the general public and my coworkers, they balance out my bold lipstick shades, and give me a bit more confidence when I choose to go makeup-free.

So did Richardson agree with my proclamation that lash extensions are made for someone like me... someone who hasn't quite aced eyeliner?

"Absolutely! Lash extensions are a great, low maintenance, easy option for those who are not skilled at applying their makeup, who are strapped for time, or looking to simplify their beauty routines," she said. "You will not have to wear eyeliner of mascara or spend time curling your lashes. It’s that simple. When applied correctly by a licensed and certified skilled expert, the natural eye shape can always be enhanced."

VIDEO: Learn the Trick To Getting Clump-Free Mascara

RELATED: The Best Mascaras

Since my life-changing experience, I've refilled them twice. FYI: You should visit your lash specialist every 2-3 weeks for a touch up.

Because drawing on identical cat eye wings is on my bucket list, I'm not sure how long I'll keep up with regular treatments, but right now, I'm thrilled with the fact that they're acting as my makeup bag.