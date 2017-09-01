Benefit Just Created the Most Foolproof Eyebrow Powder Ever

All eyebrow products have their own unique complexities, but powders seem to create the most confusion if you ask us. With a pencil, you know you have to draw on those teeny-tiny baby hairs that mimic the real ones you plucked out in the ‘90s. Powders? They have the potential to make your brows look naturally full and soft, or if you use them the wrong way, cake-y and cartoony. Not great.

But Benefit Cosmetics must have heard our cries because the brow-famous beauty brand just released the most foolproof eyebrow powders ever. In fact, the claim is in its name. The Foolproof Brow Powder ($24; sephora.com) is a small compact with powder shaped like an eyebrow inside that serves as a “brow-blueprint.”

The lighter powder is meant for the beginning of the brow to create the most natural look possible, as eyebrows tend to have less hair in this area. The darker powder is meant to define the tail end of the eyebrow. This is where eyebrows are naturally fuller and therefore are more pigmented.

On top of the genius packaging and directions, the formula is smudge-proof, has a 12-hour wear, and comes with a little sponge and spoolie so you can properly blend. You can also pick it up in three shades, including light, medium, and deep.

You can pick the mini compacts up in stores and online today.