You Can Thank Your Favorite YouTubers for Benefit’s New Makeup Line

If we could only bring one beauty product with us on a desert island we’d be…. gravely disappointed? We’re not sure if we can actually decide, but your favorite beauty gurus on YouTube sure did. In fact, they played the game and turned their picks into a brand new makeup collection with Benefit Cosmetics.

The Benefit Island Collection features five limited-edition versions of the brand's best-selling products, each picked by a different beauty influencer. The packaging off each product also features the picture of the YouTuber who picked it, along with a quote on why.

Jeffree Star picked Roller Lash, while Manny Gutierrez opted for the Hoola Bronzer, an InStyle editor favorite. Laura Lee's pick was the Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Nicole Guerriero chose the Gimme Brow, and YouTuber iluvsarahii picked the POREfessional Face Primer.

The collection hits Sephora.com on Friday, August 11th, and will hit Sephora stores and Sephora in JCPenny on August 17th.

And if you really are traveling to a tropical island, Benefit has your back with the entire collection in a minis Beauty Stowaway kit for $32.