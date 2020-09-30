I Used to Spend Over $200 a Month on Eyelash Extensions — Until I Found This $25 Mascara
I don’t have a financial advisor, but if I did, they would not be pleased with my spending habits from 2015 to 2018. Along with purchasing far too much takeout, I also spent roughly $150 every few weeks on eyelash extensions. That’s a stomach-churning $2,600 a year. When I finally broke up with my lash technician (Amy, it wasn’t you, it was me), I made it my personal mission to find a mascara that would rival my previous falsies. Hundreds of failed tubes later, I found the Benefit Cosmetics’ Bad Gal Bang! mascara and I haven’t looked back since.
After three years of applying glue and faux lashes to my eyelids, my lashes were understandably damaged. Not only were they shorter than I remembered, but they were also scarce. To make matters worse, most mascaras did nothing but accentuate my now measly lashes. I was about to take a break and allow my lashes to heal, but a friend suggested Bad Gal Bang! Mascara after I complimented her on her own battable eyelashes — and I figured one more try couldn’t hurt.
Upon trying the mascara, I was immediately enamored with the lightweight and flexible brush that allowed me to reach even the smallest lashes near the corner of my eyes. The formula itself somehow felt flexible, too — probably because it consists of aero-particles, which are one of the “lightest materials from space technology,” according to the brand. Unlike many other mascaras I’d tried, which created spidery-looking lashes when layered, this one was actually buildable and made my lashes appear fanned out.
After years of shelling out money for the “perfect lashes,” I was suddenly getting complimented on my natural ones. They looked bigger, longer, and fuller, and I felt like the formula was nourishing enough to wear daily while my eyelashes began to regrow. And although I really layer on this mascara (see above photo), it never smudges, flakes, or runs. Plus, it comes off easily with a bit of water and my makeup eraser at the end of the day.
With over 63,000 “loves” and 4,000 Sephora reviews, this mascara is clearly a go-to for many others, too. One shopper raved: “I love this mascara! I’ve tried a bunch and nothing else compares to this one. It lasts all day and does not flake. I put my makeup on at 7 AM and take it off around 9 or 10 PM. I also love how much fuller and longer it makes my eyelashes look — it looks like I’m wearing fake lashes.”
“Currently my favorite mascara. It takes my natural lashes from good to GREAT! It separates my lashes for fullness and lasts for hours,” said another. “I’ve fallen asleep with the mascara on and my lashes were still ready when I woke up hours later.”
If you’re ready to bid adieu to your eyelash extensions — or you’re just looking for a new holy-grail mascara — I highly suggest this one from Benefit Cosmetics . Snag it from Sephora, below.
