Bella Thorne Gave Her Eyebrows a Glittery Makeover 

Glitter has been slowly infiltrating every aspect of our beauty routines for the past few weeks. It started with glitter roots, then came glitter tears, and finally, the entire trend exploded with the advent of the glitter lip, thanks in part to Pat McGrath and her genius product inventions. But Bella Thorne, never one to shy away from makeup experimentation, is bringing the glitter trend to new depths, specifically with her eyebrows. Glitter brows all day ✨⚡️ #suchaweirdo #shouldigetaseptumpiercing #sunday A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 2, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

Bella's weekends are regularly filled with a million Instagram and Snapchat makeup tutorials (not complaining), so it's not surprise that we saw her debut her glitter brows. Plus, we already know about Bella's serious dedication to her eyebrows. She got them tattooed and documented it for all of us to watch on repeat.

It looks like Bella used lemonhead glitter pomade to get the look, a product that sells the sparkly stuff in a gel, balm-like teeny-tiny tub and comes in a ton of different colors. FYI, Private School, a shimmery teal, looks like a mermaid dream.

Bella's glitter brows weren't the only surprise she (possibly) has in store. She also hashtagged her selfie with #shouldigetaseptumpiercing—a question we're sure she'll answer soon!