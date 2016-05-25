Now We Know Exactly What Makeup Bella Thorne Has in Her Cosmetics Bag

Bella Thorne is as into her makeup as we are. Her Instagram is testament to the fact that she will look fab with or without a glam squad. She's always sharing makeup looks and they're literally always #inspo. But, she also shares her favorite products and tools. Today Bella treated us with a little mini tutorial on her snapchat and we're adding all of the products to our wish lists ASAP.

Bella did her makeup on her Snapchat and shared her daily makeup essentials. Bella uses one of those super cool looking Ayva brushes to apply her Stila Aqua Glow Serum Concealer. Bella, proving she's a girl after our own heart, uses two highlighters — Nars Illuminator in Copacabana and Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator, I mean does she have good taste or does she have good taste? Bella then uses Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Bronze to bronze and do some subtle contouring. The finished look is casualm, but polished and we are following suit.