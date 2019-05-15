Amazon Shoppers Are Hooked on This $12 Setting Spray With Anti-Aging Benefits

Image zoom Courtesy

Makeup lovers, rejoice: You can now set your makeup while nurturing your skin at the same time.

The Bella Jade Botanicals Makeup Setting Spray has quietly become a cult favorite on Amazon — not only is it in the top three best-selling face mists on the retailer’s site (with herbal sprays from better known brand Mario Badescu taking the lead), but it has over 1,800 glowing five-star reviews from shoppers who rave that its results are “remarkable” and “astonishing.”

Made with only nine ingredients, including several tea extracts (green, white, and rooibos), the setting spray is free of parabens, artificial fragrances, and irritating chemicals. Other than the tea extracts, which all have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, the Bella Jade spray is also made with methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) and dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE). Those two ingredients may sound scary, but they’re actually naturally occurring compounds found in plants and fruits. MSM is hydrating and has skin repairing abilities, while DMAE helps to firm skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Basically, all these ingredients work to improve your skin’s texture — whether it’s dry and sensitive or oily and acne-prone — while also keeping your makeup in place all day. The Bella Jade setting spray won’t settle into fine lines, isn’t sticky, and won’t make your face feel greasy, either. Customers are obsessed too, and love to use it as a primer or middle-of-the-day refresher, too.

“Summers in Missouri can be heinous, and going through menopause at the same time is hellish. All summer long my eyebrows have melted, sweat, dripped off, and I finally gave up putting them on in the morning. However, I found this on Amazon and it was a lifesaver!” wrote one reviewer. “It truly does keep your eyebrows from melting off on a sweaty old lady in the middle of a sticky, humid Missouri summer. And it has a light smell which dissipates quickly. Arrived quickly, well wrapped, very happy with entire experience.”

Shoppers have even put it to the ultimate test by sleeping in their makeup after setting it (which we don’t recommend, for the record) to see if they’d get any smudges or flakes. “To really test out if this product works, I put on my eye makeup and sprayed my face. I slept in my makeup and woke up with no smudges or flakes, looks just like it did when I put it on the night before. Going on 16 hours now and my makeup is just starting to smudge under my eyes, but it’s also 90 degrees outside,” she wrote. “This is incredible, wish I had known about it before!”

With summer just around the corner, this setting spray could be the miracle that keeps your foundation, eyeliner, or lipstick from sweating off.