Daily Beauty Buzz: Bella Hadid's Negative Space Cat Eye

Mastering a cat eye may take a lot of practice, patience, and makeup wipes, but once you've nailed it, you open yourself up to a world of eyeliner possibilities.

Need a visual? The graphic negative space cat eye Dior Beauty ambassador Bella Hadid wore to an event in New York City on Monday night. To get a similar look, pick up a liquid eyeliner with an ultra fine tip like Dior's Dior Addict It-Line Liquid Eyeliner ($33; dior.com). Draw a thin line along your top lash line, and extend it up and out into a sharp wing. Next, draw a slight semi-circle starting at the end of your wing, going inwards just above your eye crease. Finish off with a few coats of voluminous mascara like Dior's Diorshow Pump'n'Volume Mascara ($30; dior.com).

When you spend extra time on your eyeliner, you want to keep the focus on your artwork. And that's exactly what the supermodel did by completing her makeup with a rosy nude lip, and pulling her hair up into a sleek high ponytail.

If there was any time to finally master the cat eye, it's now.