Daily Beauty Buzz: Bella Hadid's Gold Cat Eye 

There's mastering winged eyeliner, and then there's next-level cat eyes like Bella Hadid's gold liner.

It's so cool, it's enough to make you want to step away from liner for good because you know you don't come close to having enough skill to pull off a similar look. Luckily, while the gold sparkly cat eye that Hadid wore to Dior's Masked Ball in Paris during Couture Fashion Week is so good it's intimidating, it is possible to create a winged liner look at home that channels the model's eye makeup.

While we don't know the exact glitter eyeshadow that makeup artist Naoki Scintu used on Hadid, we recommend reaching for a gold shade like Dior's Diorshow Mono in Mineral ($30; dior.com), and using a wet brush to apply it for more pigment, sparkle, and staying power.

To create the shape, use an angled eyeliner brush to draw the liner on along your top and lower lash lines. Next, create the outline of your wing by starting at the inner corner of your eye just above your crease, and it extend it out toward your brow bone. Draw a line to meet it starting at the outer corner of your lower lash line, and fill it in using an eyeshadow brush.

Scintu finished Hadid's makeup with rosy blush and lip balm. For a similar lip shade to the supermodel's, we like Dior's Lip Glow in Pink ($34; dior.com).

A sleek high pony and faux blunt bangs rounded out Hadid's masquerade ball beauty look, which if we're being honest, we'd never wear a mask to if we had a hair and makeup situation going on that was this good.