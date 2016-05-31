Bella Hadid Is the New Face of Dior Makeup

2016 is proving to be an amazing year for Bella Hadid, and it just keeps getting better. The model, who has walked for brands like Chanel and Givenchy, has become somewhat of a regular in the fashion world, also appearing on the covers of some of the biggest magazines. There was one thing missing from her already impressive resume, though — a beauty campaign. Or at least it was missing until today. We have to say, though, we knew it had to be on its way.

Huge congratulations are in order for Hadid, as she just became the new ambassador and face of Dior Makeup. The brand took to Instagram to announce the big news and share a stunning photo of the model backstage at Dior's cruise collection that is happening today in Blenheim Palace, England.

As part of her new role, Hadid will appear in ad campaigns and web videos alongside Dior's makeup creative director, Peter Phillips.

With a face that flawless, we are sure choosing her was a no-brainer for the brand. She takes after her big sis, Gigi, who scored an impressive Maybelline deal. Talent is in the fam!

Live from backstage. The House of Dior is pleased to announce that @bellahadid is now a house makeup ambassador! Stay tuned for more... A photo posted by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on May 31, 2016 at 4:35am PDT

The sky is the limit for Bella Hadid!