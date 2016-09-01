Bella Hadid Just Gave Us a Master Class in Fall Makeup

Even though it's still technically still summer, we all know what the beginning of September means a sorrowful goodbye to sundresses, flowers crowns, and beachy waves that are the result of you actually going to the beach. The other kind stick around all year long.

School's back in session, you are back to work, and Starbucks is offering pumpkin spice lattes again. Yup, fall is almost here, and even though we may be still in denial, it's time to start thinking about your transitional beauty looks.

So allow Bella Hadid and Dior to show you how it's done. Ever since the model became the face of Dior Makeup, we've been holding our breath to see what the star product of this collaboration would look like. Today, we found out just that. It looks gorgeous, and it's all thanks to Poison. No, don't freak out. It's not what you think—unless you are thinking lipstick.

Hadid and Dior revealed a new video on Instagram that showcases exactly how to get September started—beauty-wise, of course.

In it, Bella sports the new matte lipstick Rouge Dior Poison. It is a vampy deep burgundy, and it pretty much nails fall's goth lip trend.

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Sep 1, 2016 at 5:51am PDT

Take it from Peter Philips. All you need for fall is "power lips and killer cheekbones."